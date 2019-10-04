#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Altico Capital's lenders in talks with at least 5 players for a potential rescue deal

Updated : October 04, 2019 07:47 PM IST

Among global private equity players that have shown an interest in Altico Capital are Cerebrus Capital, Apollo Global and Singapore-based SSG Capital.
Edelweiss’s structured credit fund- Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund, as well as Kotak Realty Fund are the other potential suitors in the fray.
Altico Capital, backed by marquee investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Clearwater Capital and Varde Partners owes a debt of over Rs 4,300 crore to banks and other financial institutions.
