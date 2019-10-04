Altico Capital's lenders in talks with at least 5 players for a potential rescue deal

Altico Capital’s lenders are in talks with at least 5 players for a potential rescue deal for the troubled mortgage financier, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

Both global and domestic players have initiated talks with the lenders of Altico Capital for either buying stake in the company, or purchasing pooled portfolios, added a source.

Among global private equity players that have shown an interest in Altico Capital are Cerebrus Capital, Apollo Global and Singapore-based SSG Capital, multiple people aware of deal talks told CNBC-TV18.

Edelweiss’s structured credit fund- Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund, as well as Kotak Realty Fund are the other potential suitors in the fray, as per sources.

The lenders to Altico Capital are due to meet on October 11 to discuss the resolution plans and way forward for the company, senior executives of two banks confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Sources in Altico Capital also added that the company has liabilities of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore coming up for repayments within a month, but the mortgage lender has decided to not make any further payments until the Inter Creditor Agreement is signed and executed.

Altico Capital, backed by marquee investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Clearwater Capital and Varde Partners owes a debt of over Rs 4,300 crore to banks and other financial institutions.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank and its other lenders have initiated the process of signing an Inter Creditor Agreement for the company after it defaulted on a Rs 19.97 crore interest payment on a loan obtained from Dubai-based Mashreq Bank.

The troubled real estate lender has sought a standstill period from its lenders and their consent to undertake critical disbursements to preserve the value of its assets, banking executives informed CNBC-TV18.

Altico Capital, in a press statement issued on September 22 had said, "It is important that stakeholders give Altico and its advisors time to craft a plan that may maximise asset value, refrain from actions that exacerbate the liquidity problem and bear in mind the significant headwinds the real estate sector faces in India at the present time."