Lenders to Altico Capital are likely to declare the highest bidder for the troubled real estate sector focused NBFC by March 12, and Hong Kong-based SSG Capital is seen leading the race to acquire the firm, multiple bankers aware of the talks confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Three suitors are in the fray to acquire Altico Capital, which faced liquidity crunch in September 2019 and had defaulted on loan payments. New York-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, Hong Kong-based asset manager SSG Capital and Clearwater-backed current management have all proposed takeover bids for the company to the lenders.

All three players submitted revised bids to the consortium on Monday, three senior executives aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

Cerberus has offered Rs 2,600 crore as upfront cash, Rs 450 crore of security receipts and thereafter another Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion after the takeover, said people familiar with the plan.

SSG Capital has submitted two offers, one with an upfront payment of Rs 2,150 crore in cash and another Rs 1,750 crores in the form of security receipts, and the second offer of upfront cash and equity infusion similar to Cerberus’ offer, added the people quoted above.

The current management of Altico Capital, which is backed by marquee investors like Clearwater Capital, has also proposed an offer to repay the entire debt over a period of eight to ten years with restructured terms, said another bank executive in the know.

SSG Capital’s offer seemed most attractive of the lot, and promises the highest recovery taking all things into account, several banks told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity.

The lenders of Altico Capital will be voting on the matter over March 11 and 12, and will declare the H1 bidder on March 12, following which the resolution plan will be put up for final voting, said another person familiar with the talks.

Altico Capital defaulted on Rs 20 crore ECB repayment to Mashreq Bank last year, which led to a few lenders recalling loans. Thereafter, lenders formed a committee to execute a resolution plan for the NBFC under the RBI's June 7 circular by singing an Inter Creditor Agreement.