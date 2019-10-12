Altico and Mashreq alleges regulatory violation by HDFC, files complaint with RBI: Report

Altico Captial and Dubai’s Mashreq Bank have approached the Reserve Bank of India, accusing HDFC Bank of violating regulatory provisions by debiting part of the funds the company had raised through external commercial borrowing (ECB) and parked at the Indian bank, reported Economic Times.

According to the report, HDFC Bank, which also had lent money to Altico, debited about Rs 200 crore from its account by using a general lien, two people with the direct knowledge of the matter was quoted as saying in the report. Altico and Mashreq claimed that the money was transferred from the Rs 650 crore ECB that the non-banking finance company had availed of from the Dubai-based lender and kept at HDFC Bank, they said.