Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as managing director of SBI

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday said Alok Kumar Choudhary has taken charge as the new managing director (MD) with effect from June 7, 2022.

He was previously deputy managing director (Finance) at the bank. As the new MD, he will be handling Retail Business & Operations.

Choudhary is a seasoned banker, who is associated with SBI for three and a half decades. Started his career with SBI in 1987 as a Probationary Officer, Choudhary went on to work at various geographies for the bank.

Prior to becoming the DMD (Finance), he worked as DMD (HR) & Corporate Development Officer at SBI. Choudhary also had a stint as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI’s Delhi Circle for three years.

His past roles and profiles at SBI include GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for appointment of Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), State Bank of India (SBI) as Managing Director (MD) in SBI with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e. 30. 06.2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification on Monday said.

Earlier in March, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended the name of Choudhary for the post of managing director of SBI. The Bureau interviewed 21 candidates and based on their performance selected Choudhary for the position of managing director.

BBB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma. The Prime Minister, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for the appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).