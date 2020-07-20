  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Allow banks one-time loan restructuring; rate cut by RBI of little help: Pronob Sen

Updated : July 20, 2020 05:37 PM IST

Sen said banks were under pressure because the appetite for loans was very low at the moment.
He said banks should be allowed a one-time restructuring of loans, because many businesses were likely to be in pain for longer than expected
Allow banks one-time loan restructuring; rate cut by RBI of little help: Pronob Sen

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Phase 1/2 of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial reveals vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Phase 1/2 of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial reveals vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

2,426 borrowers willfully defaulted Rs 1.47 lakh crore of PSU banks, says AIBEA

2,426 borrowers willfully defaulted Rs 1.47 lakh crore of PSU banks, says AIBEA

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement