Business Allow banks one-time loan restructuring; rate cut by RBI of little help: Pronob Sen Updated : July 20, 2020 05:37 PM IST Sen said banks were under pressure because the appetite for loans was very low at the moment. He said banks should be allowed a one-time restructuring of loans, because many businesses were likely to be in pain for longer than expected