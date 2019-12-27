Business
Allahabad Bank receives fresh capital of Rs 2,153 crore from government
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:29 AM IST
State-owned Allahabad Bank on Thursday received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 2,153 crore from the government, said the company's BSE regulatory filing.
The Department of Financial Services in a letter on Thursday conveyed the sanction for release of the fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore, Allahabad Bank said in a regulatory filing.
