All you need to know about term insurance premiums increase

Term insurance plans are the simplest form of insurance in which the beneficiaries of the policy receive the sum assured in case of the demise of the policyholder during the tenure of the policy. Unlike endowment plans and ULIPs, there are no survival or maturity benefits under this policy.

Term life insurance plan premiums are set to go up by several insurance providers in the country. The increase in the term insurance can range between 10-15 percent. While some insurers have increased the term insurance premium price at the beginning of 2021, others are expected to follow suit by April 2021.

Reasons behind the premium increase

Term insurance has always been a fiercely competitive product in the Indian market, due to which, insurers always had to lower their premium for maximum consumer outreach. India, in fact, has one the lowest price structures when it comes to term insurance premiums; insurers now feel that it is the right time for price correction. Last year, the premium increase did not happen across the board; some insurers had hiked rates between 5-40 percent, others had not.

Another reason is the higher-than-average rate of death claims due to Covid-19, added with co-morbidities. Re-insurers had to cover the losses faced due to the comparatively increased mortality rate in the last one year, which led to increase in premium rates.

Increase pattern in term insurance premium

The actual increase in premium will vary from one company to another, as it depends upon how competitive their rates were in the first place and by how much they have increased the rates over the last year. It also depends upon the amount of increase that the insurance companies can absorb.

The terms of underwriting are also set to become stricter and standardized so that companies do not face losses due to higher claims. In case of tele-underwriting, underwriters can ask consumers for added proofs like proof of income and medical health check-ups before they issue the policy to the consumers. Thus, higher premiums and stricter underwriting norms will save the insurers from any losses. Subsequently, insurers will also be able to pay the higher rate of premiums to the reinsurers without compromising their profits and sustainability.

How will the change affect the current term insurance policyholders?

Insurers, who already hold a term insurance policy will not have to pay the increased premium amount. Such people are in a beneficial position; the increased premium will be applicable to the ones buying the policy at the beginning of FY 21-22.

Is It the Right Time to Buy A Policy?

There is no reason to hurry and get term insurance merely because the premium rates are increasing. It is important to calculate the amount of coverage that the family requires to maintain their lifestyle, pay off the debts, and fulfill their financial goals when the policyholder is no more there. One of the best ways to calculate term insurance is that it should be 10-15 times the annual income of the policyholder. In any case, there should be no delay in buying a term insurance policy because the premiums are lower when one is young. For any person, the best time to buy term insurance is today, as in the future, the premium will surely increase either because of an increase in age or/an increase in premium rates.