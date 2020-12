After months long discussions between the Centre and states to bridge the gap on GST compensation cess, the union finance ministry on Thursday said all states except Jharkhand have decided to choose option-1 to meet the GST implementation shortfall.

The latest state to agree to avail option-1 proposed by GST Council is Chhattisgarh and it will get Rs 3,109 crores through special borrowing window to meet the GST implementation shortfall, the statement said.

Union finance ministry has also authorised Chhattisgarh to raise additional Rs 1,792 crore through borrowings.

"Government of Chhattisgarh has communicated its acceptance of option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation. The number of states who have favoured option-1 has gone up to 27. All states except Jharkhand and all the three union territories with legislative assembly have decided in favour of option-1," finance ministry statement said.

This sets aside only Jharkhand, which is yet to communicate to the Centre whether it will go ahead with option-1 or not.

Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand in the past had written to the Centre expressing concerns on the option-1 decided by the GST Council and has said it would not like to avail this option and rather expects the Centre to come back on the discussion table to find an amicable solution.

According to Centre, the states and union territories who choose option-1 are getting the amount of shortfall arising out of GST implementation through a special borrowing window put in place by the government of India.

The window has been operationalised since October 23, 2020 and the government of India has already borrowed an amount of Rs 30,000 crore on behalf of the states in five instalments and passed it on to the states and union territories, who chose option-1.

The funds borrowed through the special window were released to the states and UTs on October 23, 2020, November 2, 2020, November 9, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 1, 2020. Now the state of Chhattisgarh will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowing.

Under the terms of option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) out of the 2 percent additional borrowings permitted by the government of India, under AtmanirbharAbhiyaan on May 17, 2020.

This is over and above the special window of Rs 1.1 lakh crore. On receipt of the choice of option-1, the government of India has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 1,792 crore to Chhattisgarh (0.50 percentof Chhattisgarh’s GSDP), finance ministry said in its statement.

The amount of additional borrowing permission granted to 27 states and the amount of funds raised through special window and released to the states and union territories

Statewise additional borrowing of 0.50 percent of GSDP allowed and amount of funds raised through special window passed on to the states/UT still 02.12.2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Additional borrowing of 0.50 percent allowed to States Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs 1 Andhra Pradesh 5051 804.15 2 Arunachal Pradesh* 143 0.00 3 Assam 1869 346.12 4 Bihar 3231 1358.54 5 Chhattisgarh # 1792 0.00 6 Goa 446 292.20 7 Gujarat 8704 3208.80 8 Haryana 4293 1514.40 9 Himachal Pradesh 877 597.47 10 Karnataka 9018 4317.39 11 Kerala 4,522 328.20 12 Madhya Pradesh 4746 1580.51 13 Maharashtra 15394 4167.99 14 Manipur* 151 0.00 15 Meghalaya 194 38.89 16 Mizoram* 132 0.00 17 Nagaland* 157 0.00 18 Odisha 2858 1329.97 19 Punjab 3033 475.80 20 Rajasthan 5462 907.12 21 Sikkim* 156 0.00 22 Tamil Nadu 9627 2171.90 23 Telangana 5017 299.88 24 Tripura 297 78.90 25 Uttar Pradesh 9703 2090.21 26 Uttarakhand 1405 806.10 27 West Bengal 6787 252.22 Total (A): 105065 26966.76 1 Delhi Not applicable 2040.77 2 Jammu & Kashmir Not applicable 790.53 3 Puducherry Not applicable 201.94 Total (B): Not applicable 3033.24 Grand Total (A+B) 105065 30000.00

* These States have ‘NIL’ GST compensation gap