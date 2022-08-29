All points mentioned by RBI satisfactorily addressed: City Union Bank on inspection report

Mini
RBI shared its inspection report of City Union Bank Ltd under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The report showed poor management control and sanctioning of high-risk loans from senior officials to the top executives without following RBI guidelines.
#OnCNBCTV18 | @RBI report revealed poor mgmt and high-risk loans from senior officials to top executives, violating RBI guidelines in @cubltd. Bank's MD & CEO, N Kamakodi, tells @blitzkreigm, @ekta_batra & @_soniashenoy that all points discussed in the report are resolved (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JTdPocDuEA— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 29, 2022
#OnCNBCTV18 | @RBI report revealed poor mgmt and high-risk loans from senior officials to top executives, violating RBI guidelines in @cubltd. Bank's MD & CEO, N Kamakodi, tells @blitzkreigm, @ekta_batra & @_soniashenoy that all points discussed in the report are resolved (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2C2bNlBAlD— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 29, 2022