Airtel Digital on Friday acquired 10 percent stake in Ferbine Private Ltd, which was incorporated on January 18, 2021, for setting up a pan-India umbrella entity (PUE) for retail payments.

Airtel joins HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank as an investor in Tata Group's Ferbine Pvt Ltd to apply for a NUE licence.

Axis Bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) February 25, 2021 among members of the consortium seeking to set up the Pan-Umbrella Entity (NUE), subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Axis Bank has acquired 20 percent stake in Mopay, which is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The main business of Mopay would be to create and operate pan-India retail payment systems, as would be allowed/authorized by RBI.