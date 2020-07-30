Business AIIB to step up lending in India; plans to approve loans worth USD 3 billion in next 12 months Updated : July 30, 2020 02:08 PM IST As of July 16, 2020, AIIB has approved up to USD 19.6 billion for 87 projects in 24 economies. In Maharashtra alone, three projects of about USD 1.2 billion are under consideration, said bank's vice president D J Pandian. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply