Ahead of fundraising plan, Moody's shocker for Yes Bank

Global ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday downgraded the ratings on private sector lender Yes Bank with a negative outlook citing asset quality concerns and the shrinking capital buffers.

The agency said the bank's claim to have received investor interest to the tune of USD 2 billion has "significant execution risks around the timing, price, and regulatory approvals".

Moody's, which had warned of a downgrade on November 6, cut its long-term foreign currency issuer rating to 'B2' from 'Ba3' on Thursday with a negative outlook.

The agency said the bank's pool of potential stressed assets and low loss-absorbing buffers against those assets will add more pressure to its funding and liquidity, creating additional risks to the credit profile.



However, the USD 2 billion capital raising plan announced last week has execution risks, the agency warned. "Yes Bank's funding and liquidity compares weakly to other rated private sector peers, and can come under pressure if the bank failed to strengthen its solvency in the next few quarters," the agency said.

The downgrade also takes into account the assumption that government will strive to maintain systemic stability and help prevent any weakness in credit profile from significantly affecting depositors and creditors, the agency said.

Moody's also said a third consecutive year of the bank is found to have under-reported NPAs has also been taken into account which is negative on corporate behaviour risk. The negative outlook is driven by risks of further deterioration in the bank's solvency, funding or liquidity if the bank is unable to recapitalise itself within the next few quarters, the agency said.

There is little chance of an upgrade in the rating given the negative outlook, the agency made it clear.

Yes Bank scrip closed 1.51 percent down at Rs 62.10 on the BSE as against correction of 0.17 percent in the benchmark.