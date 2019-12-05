Business
Ahead of fundraising plan, Moody's shocker for Yes Bank
Updated : December 05, 2019 08:44 PM IST
Moody's cut its long-term foreign currency issuer rating to 'B2' from 'Ba3' on Thursday with a negative outlook
The agency said the bank's pool of potential stressed assets and low loss-absorbing buffers against those assets will add more pressure to its funding and liquidity
