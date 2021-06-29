Age of purposeful capital: How COVID-19 could herald era of profit with purpose

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in financial markets across the world, but not without exposing a prominent silver lining. As corporate management of issues such as employee wellbeing, supplier relations and community responsibility came under increased scrutiny, the mantra ‘do good to do well’ became a calling cry for many investors. The world over, an increasing number of investors are now calling for their money to either pursue social good or prevent social harm.

This pursuit of the social good raises the question: what spectrum of choices are available for investors to deploy their capital responsibly? Broadly speaking, investors have three models to choose from.

The first, relatively established approach is socially responsible investing (SRI), which involves the systematic application of ‘exclusionary screening’ to avoid ‘sin stocks’ (such as gambling, fossil fuels, firearms) that are deemed harmful or ‘inclusionary screening’ to seek out businesses that are considered aligned with investor values. The goal is simple: generate financial returns without violating your moral conscience.

The second, a more nuanced practice of ESG investing, incorporates material environmental, social and governance (hence the name ESG) parameters into the investment decision-making process, alongside traditional financial metrics (1). The criteria applied for portfolio selection include a contribution to environmental pollution, compliance with regulatory requirements, promotion of workplace diversity, attention to worker safety, among other things.

ESG considerations may also be integrated into the investment management process post-investment, to consistently evaluate potential risks and opportunities in portfolio companies. The strategy is anchored in the belief that adherence to ESG parameters will not only benefit society and the environment but, also enhance long-term shareholder value by preventing damage to profitability, valuation and reputation, and driving customer loyalty and brand value.

While SRI and ESG take important steps in mainstreaming social good considerations, a third paradigm—impact investing—aims to inextricably join social impact with the financial return at the hip (2). The impact investing approach is distinct from other forms of responsible investing primarily along two dimensions. The first dimension is intentionality: impact investors intentionally seek to invest in purpose-driven solutions that address pressing societal issues, such as access to quality education or financial inclusion for marginalised communities.

Most impact investors start with specific social impact goals and a strategy to achieve them; this takes primacy in investment decisions. The second dimension is accountability: the commitment to measure the social impact created by underlying investments, through rigorous target setting and consistent monitoring of results. To that end, impact investors typically deploy measurement systems specific to their funding principles.

As compelling as the idea of impact investing may seem, mainstream investors can often hesitate to tread on this terrain for a few reasons.

One reason is the long-held belief that seeking social impact requires sacrificing financial returns and therefore all impact investing involves concessionary returns. In reality, however, returns exist along a continuum and under certain circumstances, it is possible to achieve risk-adjusted market-rate financial return with substantial social impact. An analysis by McKinsey & Company examining 48 exits by impact investors between 2010 and 2015 shows that 58 percent of impact investments either met or exceeded the average market rate of return (3). Recent examples of exits from three organisations in the portfolio of Omidyar Network India (where the authors work) are also instructive:

The edTech platform WhiteHat Jr., introduced close to 30 thousand children to coding through an 11 thousand+ women-only teacher network; skill assessment platform, Aspiring Minds enabled over 2 million candidates to find suitable jobs through its flagship product AMCAT; news content aggregator, Dailyhunt allowed more than 350 million users across socioeconomic classes to access information in their local language. Not only did these investments generate significant social impact (primary criteria to invest in them for ON India), but they also earned the firm good financial returns. This has helped “prove the model” that impact investing can deliver both returns and impact (4).

Another reason often quoted for hesitation to tread on the impact investing terrain is the inherent challenge of measuring impact in a consistent and rigorous way across investment portfolios. How can impact be assessed in aggregate when funds invest in businesses as diverse as education, financial inclusion and citizen empowerment? How can measurement requirements placed on investees be rigorous yet practical?

While these challenges are real, there is a growing body of work on standardised management and measurement of the impact that is providing practical options. In this context, the recent SEBI Working Group Report on the Social Stock Exchange provides a robust approach to impact measurement and reporting through a set of consistent minimum disclosure standards. These standards include such metrics as reach (number of lives touched), depth (quality of life improvement), and inclusion (socio-economic status of end-customers). Globally too, the industry seems to be coalescing around a common set of impact management frameworks such as the IFC Operating Principles for Impact Management and the Impact Management Project.

There is clearly a growing range of responsible investing approaches available today that can deliver both profit and purpose—SRI, ESG and impact investing all provide innovative and practical approaches for this. Giving these approaches the limelight they deserve in the popular consciousness of mainstream investors, may well be one positive legacy that the great pandemic leaves behind.

—The authors, Varad Pande and Aastha Kamra work at Omidyar Network India, an investment firm. Views expressed are personal

Footnotes:

2) The Core Characteristics of Impact Investing, GIIN ( link here

3) Impact investing find its place in India, McKinsey & Company ( link here