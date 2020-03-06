  • SENSEX
After YES Bank put under moratorium, Maharashtra shuns private lenders

Updated : March 06, 2020 03:50 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar added that the government does not have any accounts with any private sector banks and only banks with PSBs.
However, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, certain other civic bodies and government departments are banking with private sector banks, but now these decisions are likely to be reviewed.
Similarly, the state government may rethink on its police department accounts with the Axis Bank in view of the Yes Bank imbroglio.
