After two month delay, former SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as Sebi member

Ashwani Bhatia on Wednesday took charge as a whole-time member at the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in Mumbai.

Prior to this, Bhatia held the position of managing director in the State Bank of India. Apart from Bhatia, Sebi has two whole-time members -- S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua.

In March, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Bhatia as a member initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge.

Also Read:

In his new role, he will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities (DDHS), Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Corporation Finance Investigation Department (CFID) and Office of Investor Assistance & Education (OIAE).

Bhatia comes with the experience of over three and a half decades in the State Bank Group where he joined as a Probationary Officer in 1985. Before becoming managing director of State Bank of India, Bhatia served as managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Funds Management Private Ltd.

Over a 33-years tenure with SBI, he has donned many hats. He has taken the lead in revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI. He has wide experience in Treasury Operations, Retail Banking, Credit, Investment Banking and Asset Management.

Also Read: Sebi modifies cyber security and resilience framework for Qualified Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents

Bhatia completed his schooling at Air Force School, Subroto Park, Delhi, and did his Graduation in Physics and Mathematics from Dayalbagh University, Agra. He is an MBA from the Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur.