After techies, BharatPe extends joining perks of BMW bikes, iPads and more to product managers

BharatPe had recently made headlines for its lucrative joining offers for its tech team. Now the fintech services company has extended its scheme to product managers as well.

Eye-catching bonuses include a choice of BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Other bonuses on offer include multiple monitor setups, iPads with keyboard, Google Nest Hub Smart Speakers, Airpods Pro, GoPro, Marshall speakers, Apple Watch, Dyson Air Purifiers and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 HD Bicycles.

Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-Founder at BharatPe, revealed the extension of the scheme through a LinkedIn post.

“It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the Tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the Bike & Gadget package for Product Managers. What are you waiting for?” Grover posted.

The scheme was extended to fresh recruits as well as existing employees and alumni who referred others for the open positions. The company will also be flying out its tech and product team to watch the ICC World Cup live in 2024.

“BharatPe is a tech-first fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best tech talent to work with us on building market-leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in tech talent compensation in India because that’s the only real investment of our business needs, given the capital efficiency of our model,” Grover had said when the joining and referral policy was first unveiled.