After SVB and Credit Suisse crisis, RBI Guv advises banks to assess financial risks, focus on building capital

Against the backdrop of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse crisis, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das today (April 27) said that the recent events in the banking landscape of the US and Europe suggest that risks for an individual bank could crop up from segments of its balance sheet which might have been considered relatively safer.

“Hence, we expect the management and Board of Directors of each bank to continually assess the financial risks and focus on building up adequate capital and liquidity buffers even beyond the regulatory minimum for continued resilience and sustainable growth,” he said at the Global Conference on Financial Resilience organised by the College of Supervisors in Mumbai.

Das explained that to be financially resilient, a bank should have adequate capital buffers and be able to generate earnings even in times of severe macroeconomic shocks. It should also have adequate liquidity to meet its obligations in various situations. Therefore, financial resilience is closely linked to a bank’s business model and strategy, he said.

“The Reserve Bank has, therefore, started looking at the business models of banks more closely. Aspects or deficiencies in the business model itself can spark a crisis in due course. We have not only prescribed regulatory norms for capital adequacy and liquidity ratios, but even gone beyond to nudge banks to build up capital buffers in good times and times of plenty,” he added.

The governor said RBI did this during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was plenty of liquidity, the interest rates were low and the full impact of the pandemic on the financial sector was still highly uncertain.

The central bank governor also spoke about cyber risk, which has been identified as the foremost in top ten operational risks for 2023 based on a global survey of financial institutions.

He noted that robust IT and information security governance would help in increased predictability and reduction of uncertainty in operations, minimise losses from information security related incidents and enhance operational resilience.

“Given the extensive level of outsourcing being done by the banks and also by other regulated entities, there is even greater need for ensuring that effective policies and practices are in place in this regard. Even the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors are focusing on risks arising from third party dependencies,” he pointed out.

Das said the RBI has taken a slew of measures in the recent years with usage of advanced analytical and surveillance tools along with techniques like phishing simulation and cyber reconnaissance exercises to push for enhanced IT and cyber security governance processes in banks and other supervised entities.

In the context of the growing exposure of Regulated Entities (REs) to various risks from dependency on third-parties which provide technology and IT-enabled services, the Reserve Bank has recently on April 10, 2023 issued comprehensive guidelines on Information Technology outsourcing by banks, NBFCs, and other REs, he said.

The third component of resilience for banks and other financial institutions is to be organisationally resilient so that they anticipate risks early and absorb them efficiently, Das noted.

He stressed that to achieve organisational resilience, REs need to continuously evolve by standardising policies, processes, organisational culture and governance. They must also be flexible enough to encourage diverse ideas and innovations within the organisation, Das said.