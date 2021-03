The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced that it was cutting interest rates on home loans starting from 6.70 percent onwards until March 31. Soon after the decision, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it was cutting interest rate on home loans by 10 bps to 6.65 percent.

Kotak said that the 6.65 percent interest rate was applicable "across all ticket sizes". Kotak is the price leader in home loans with the lowest interest rate. On March 1, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it has reduced its home loan interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) to 6.65% percent per annum.

"This is a special rate that is applicable till March 31, 2021 and is the lowest rate in the home loan market. This special rate of 6.65 percent is applicable across all loan amounts. Kotak home loan and balance transfer loans now start at 6.65 percent. Interest rates are linked to borrowers' credit score and the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio," the lender said in a statement.

Ambuj Chandna, President of Consumer Assets at Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Kotak continues to set the pace as the price leader in the home loan market and we are delighted to offer consumers a special year-end bonus in the form of even lower home loan interest rates. This is indeed the best time to buy a home."