The department of financial services (DFS) has shot off a letter to heads of all nationalised banks, asking them to ensure better use of their financial resources in these difficult times.

The letter is understood at have been written after state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) purchased three Audi cars worth Rs 1.34 crore for its top management.

PNB is understood at have bought these luxury cars for its managing director and two senior executive directors last month, even as the financial sector is looking to conserve cash amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

CNBC-TV18 has reviewed the contents of this letter from the DFS, which has been signed by AK Ghosh, under secretary of the government of India.

"In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary that banks take appropriate measures to ensure productive use of their financial resources for core business activities," the letter read.

The government has advised banks to observe certain economy measures in the current financial year, including deferment of any avoidable expenditure.

"Expenditure that can be deferred without adversely impacting business operations may be deferred beyond the current financial year, such as expenditure on purchase of staff cars except where unavoidable, expenditure on decorative non-functional items for the interiors in non-customer facing premises like administrative officers and back offices, and refurbishment of guest houses,” the government advised.

Further, banks have been advised to effect about 20 percent or more expenditure cuts on activities such as entertainment, publicity, travel, and organising meetings in internal infrastructure, unless unavailable or unsuitable.

Without specifically pointing to the PNB incident, the letter said banks board’s executive committee, or management committees "may review the composition of the existing fleet of vehicles engaged on hire, while taking into account functional imperatives and the profitability and the cost to income ratio of the banks operations and the occupancy level of guest houses."