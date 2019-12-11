After Opposition-ruled states, now Maharashtra calls for immediate payment of GST dues
Updated : December 11, 2019 04:33 PM IST
In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM has sought immediate release of the amount.
"The pending dues include Rs 6946.29 core of tax devolution and Rs 8611.76 crore towards GST compensation," it stated.
The letter further stated that the Integrated GST (IGST) settlement was done during 2017-18 based on tax devolution formula of the Finance Commission, instead of the formula adopted for such settlement.
