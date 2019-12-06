After Moody's, IDFC Securities questions Yes Bank’s fund-raising plans, casts doubts on potential lead investor
Updated : December 06, 2019 05:39 PM IST
IDFC Securities has said that further background checks on lender Erwin Singh have thrown up ‘discomforting' revelations
The ratings agency feels that RBI will reject the application seeking approval for Singh purchasing a 25 percent stake in Yes Bank along with SPGP
