Diversified Max Group has sold a 13 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company to the country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank, which will now be a co-promoter of the insurer.

The completion of the deal comes more than a year after Max Financial Services and Axis Bank announced their intent to have a strategic partnership for the former's insurance venture.

Financial details were not disclosed. Max Financial Services — the holding company of Max Life — has offloaded 12.99 percent stake in the insurer to Axis Bank and its subsidiaries — Axis Capital and Axis Securities Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

The Axis entities have now become co-promoters of Max Life. "The board of Max Life recorded the closure of the deal today," Max Financial Services said in the filing on Tuesday.

According to the company, the transaction was completed after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) gave its formal approval in February this year.

Under the deal, the Axis entities also have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 percent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.

Three nominee directors of the Axis entities will be part of Max Life's board of directors. For the Max Group founder and chairman Analjit Singh, this is long-awaited deal as in June 2016, he had announced a deal with HDFC Life under a three-way merger. But this was called off a year later due to regulatory hurdles.

Interestingly, Amitabh Chaudhry, the head of Axis Bank now, was at the helm of HDFC Life when the proposed deal with Max fell through. Axis Bank is the only large private sector lender without an insurance arm.