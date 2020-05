HDB Financial Services has said that it laid off a “miniscule” number of employees after some of its fired staff took to Twitter to air their grievances.

People in the know told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity that about 100 employees have recently been laid off at HDB Financial Services.

However, HDFC Bank played down the situation. “What we are seeing is an attempt by handful of disgruntled employees to take advantage of the current situation,” an HDFC Bank spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

“This involves a minuscule number of employees out of the total 1 lakh+ and has nothing to do with the ongoing lockdown or the resulting economic situation."

HDB Financial Services is a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

The spokesperson added that HDB Financial Services has increased its employee count between March 2019 and March 2020.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we as a group take pride in being responsible employer and will do nothing to let that pride diminish. It's be pertinent to add here that employee count at HDB actually increased by 15,794 from 93,373 as on 31/03/2019 to 109167 by 31/03/2020.”