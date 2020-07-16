  • SENSEX
After a temporary blip, motor again becomes the largest contributor to general insurance premium

Updated : July 16, 2020 04:02 PM IST

In the month of April, for the first time ever, health insurance became the largest contributor to the general insurance pie.
Out of 25 general insurance companies, 13 had motor insurance as their largest premium contributor whereas 12 companies had health as their largest premium contributor.
Experts believe that the fall in motor insurance contribution in the month of April came on the back of a significant drop in auto sales.
