Advance tax collection up 53% to Rs 4.59 lakh crore in Q3 of FY22

The union ministry of finance on Friday said the advance tax collections for the current financial year (FY21-22) grew nearly 53.5 percent to Rs 4.59 lakh crore as on December 16, 2021.

The advance tax figure of Rs 4.59 lakh crore as on December 16, 2021 comprises Corporation Tax at Rs 3.49 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax at Rs 1.10 lakh crore. This amount is expected to increase as further information is awaited from banks. Refunds amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh crore have also been issued in the FY21-22 so far.

The net direct tax collections for the financial year (FY21-22) have grown at a robust pace at more than 60.8 percent at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, while refunds aggregating to Rs 1.35 lakh crore have been issued in the current fiscal.

The net collection as on December 16, 2021, in FY21-22 has registered a growth of 40 percent over the corresponding period of FY19-20 when the net collection was Rs 6.75 lakh crore, and a growth of 40.93 percent over the corresponding period of FY18-19 when the net collection was Rs 6.70 lakh crore.

The net direct tax collection include Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 5.15 lakh crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 4.29 lakh crore (net of refund).

The gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY21-22 as on December 16 stood at Rs 10.80 lakh crore compared to Rs7.33 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year. The gross collection for the FY19-20 was Rs 8.34 lakh crore and that for FY18-19 was Rs 7.96 lakh crore in the corresponding period.

"The gross collection of Rs 10.80 lakh crore includes Corporation Tax at Rs 6.05 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs 4.74 lakh crore. Minor head wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs 4.59 lakh crore, Tax Deducted at Source of Rs 4.93 lakh crore, Self-Assessment Tax of Rs 74,336.2 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs 44,028.7 crore; Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs 6,525.9 crore and Tax under other minor heads of Rs 2390.6 crore," finance ministry said in a statement.