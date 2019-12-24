Aditya Puri family sells stake worth Rs 200 crore in HDB Financial Services, says report

Vistra ITCL, a family trust of Aditya Puri, Managing Director of HDFC Bank has partly sold its stake in HDB Financial Services, the unlisted NBFC arm of the private lender, reported Economic Times.

According to the report, Vistra ITCL sold shares at Rs 800-825 per share to a South based family office for around Rs 200 crore.

As on March 31, 2019, Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd owned 14.8 lakh shares or 0.189 percent of HDB as per regulatory filings, the report added.