Aditya Birla Finance becomes first company to list commercial papers on exchanges
Updated : November 29, 2019 12:28 PM IST
The BSE & the NSE came out with a framework for listing of CPs, in a bid to broaden investors' participation in such securities.
Commercial papers can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of up to one year from the date of issue.
ABFL is a well-diversified NBFC with a long-term credit rating of AAA (stable) from both ICRA & India Ratings.
