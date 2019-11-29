#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Aditya Birla Finance becomes first company to list commercial papers on exchanges

Updated : November 29, 2019 12:28 PM IST

The BSE & the NSE came out with a framework for listing of CPs, in a bid to broaden investors' participation in such securities.
Commercial papers can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of up to one year from the date of issue.
ABFL is a well-diversified NBFC with a long-term credit rating of AAA (stable) from both ICRA & India Ratings.
