ADB sanctions $295 million loan for Bihar state highways upgradation

This project would support Bihar government to upgrade all state highways to standard two-lane widths and improve road safety. The state government aims to increase connectivity in some of Bihar’s poorest rural districts and promote access to health and education facilities.

The Indian government has signed an agreement with the The Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $295 million loan to upgrade about 265 km of state highways in Bihar. The state highways would be upgraded with climate and disaster resilient design, and road safety elements.

Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Vumlunmang Vualnam and Takeo Konishi, Country Director for ADB in India, were the two signatories for the Indian government and ADB, respectively.

“Besides upgrading roads, the ADB project builds on earlier efforts to enhance the state road agency’s management and implementation capacity and will strengthen the systems for planning, road safety, and sustainability,” Konishi said.

To strengthen the state roads, Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL) will develop a road asset management system which will include climate change and disaster risk information.

The BSRDCL will also establish research laboratories in the Bihar Road Research Institute to enable investigation of materials, including reusable, and sustainable materials, to alleviate the effects of climate change. The research laboratories will also conduct studies on congestion management and climate adaptation, and create guidelines for gender-inclusive practices in road safety measures.

The project will also provide employment to female workers on construction sites, hence encouraging women’s participation. The project also promises to provide awareness on livelihood, road safety, health, hygiene, abuse and harassment to women in the project areas.

