CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeADB sanctions $295 million loan for Bihar state highways upgradation News

ADB sanctions $295 million loan for Bihar state highways upgradation

ADB sanctions $295 million loan for Bihar state highways upgradation
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 27, 2023 11:30:12 PM IST (Published)

This project would support Bihar government to upgrade all state highways to standard two-lane widths and improve road safety. The state government aims to increase connectivity in some of Bihar’s poorest rural districts and promote access to health and education facilities.

The Indian government has signed an agreement with the The Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $295 million loan to upgrade about 265 km of state highways in Bihar. The state highways would be upgraded with climate and disaster resilient design, and road safety elements.

Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Vumlunmang Vualnam and Takeo Konishi, Country Director for ADB in India, were the two signatories for the Indian government and ADB, respectively.


This project would support Bihar government to upgrade all state highways to standard two-lane widths and improve road safety. The state government aims to increase connectivity in some of Bihar’s poorest rural districts and promote access to health and education facilities.

“Besides upgrading roads, the ADB project builds on earlier efforts to enhance the state road agency’s management and implementation capacity and will strengthen the systems for planning, road safety, and sustainability,” Konishi said.

To strengthen the state roads, Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL) will develop a road asset management system which will include climate change and disaster risk information.

The BSRDCL will also establish research laboratories in the Bihar Road Research Institute to enable investigation of materials, including reusable, and sustainable materials, to alleviate the effects of climate change. The research laboratories will also conduct studies on congestion management and climate adaptation, and create guidelines for gender-inclusive practices in road safety measures.

The project will also provide employment to female workers on construction sites, hence encouraging women’s participation. The project also promises to provide awareness on livelihood, road safety, health, hygiene, abuse and harassment to women in the project areas.

The project will also encourage women’s participation by providing employment to female workers in construction works. Trainings in livelihood as well as awareness on road safety, health, hygiene, abuse and harassment will be offered to women from communities in the project areas.

Since 2008, ADB has provided five loans totalling $1.63 billion to Bihar, for upgradation of around 1,696 km of state highways and construction of a new bridge over the Ganga River.

ALSO READ: Bihar overtakes Tamil Nadu to become India's largest MFI market
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Asian Development Bank (ADB)Bihar

Recommended Articles

View All
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar

Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress

Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress

Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment

Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X