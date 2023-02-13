Public sector general insurance firms have total exposure of Rs 347.64 crore to Adani Group companies: FinMin to Parliament

The Finance Ministry told Parliament that the total exposure of five public sector general insurance companies is Rs. 347.6 crore to Adani Group companies, which is 0.14 percent of the total assets under management (AUM) of these companies. The LIC’s exposure is less than 1 percent of its total AUM, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance has informed the Parliament on Monday that the total exposure of five public sector general insurance companies under Adani Group companies is Rs. 347.6 crore, which is 0.14 percent of the total assets under management (AUM) of these firms.

"As per data received from Public Sector General Insurance companies, namely New India Assurance Company Limited, United India Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and General Insurance Corporation of India, total exposure in Adani Group of Companies as on January 31, 2023 is Rs 347.64 crore," the parliament was informed.

The ministry said that the LIC’s exposure is less than 1 percent of the LIC’s total AUM.

"As per a press release by LIC, its total holding under equity and debt is Rs 35,917.31 crore as on 31.12.2022 under Adani group of companies. LIC has also informed that the total Assets Under Management (AUM) by LIC are over Rs 41.66 lakh crore as at 30.09.2022 and the existing LIC’s exposure in the Adani group is 0.975 percent of LIC’s total AUM at book value, the Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad said in Parliament, as per News 18.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that under the provisions of section 45E of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, RBI is prohibited from disclosing credit information. Section 45E provides that credit information submitted by a bank shall be treated as confidential and not to be published or otherwise disclosed.

Further, section 45NB of RBI Act provides that any information submitted by non-banking financial company shall be treated confidential and not to be published or otherwise disclosed.

With regard to other financial institutions, namely, Exim Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India, National Housing Bank, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, these financial institutions are bound by provisions of the concerned Acts, and are prohibited from divulging any information relating to, or to the affairs of, their constituents.

As per the shareholding data of Adani Enterprises Ltd, LIC lost Rs 6,294.74 crore shares. For Adani Ports, LIC lost Rs 5,255.18 crore shares.

Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director at LIC India, said that LIC is confident in its investments in Adani and that the company's investments are made with a focus on ensuring the safety and security of its client's funds.

"All investments are made in accordance with the company's standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Mohanty said adding that the investments are within LIC's prudent norms.

