Backlash on ad featuring finfluencer with govt logo — ministry advises campaigns to be more careful
By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 26, 2023 5:08:47 PM IST (Published)

The bigger problem with the advertisement is that it features logos of MeITY and India G20 seemingly showcasing an endorsement from the government. This goes against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s strict norms against financial influencers doling out investment advice.

An advertisement featuring youtuber CA Rachna Ranade has stirred a debate on social media putting focus on how authentic financial influencers are. The advertisement in question has angered many from the financial advisory space, especially the registered investment advisors.

The bigger problem with the advertisement is that it features logos of MeITY and India G20 seemingly showcasing an endorsement from the government. This goes against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s strict norms against financial influencers doling out investment advice. However, minister of Information and Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar has said that the MeITY logo on the advertisement doesn’t mean endorsement from the government.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, issued a clarification on the ad published on multiple dailies, stating that he has now advised such campaigns to be more careful when they use the government logos.
X