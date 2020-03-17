Finance Absolutely no worries on liquidity front, says Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar Updated : March 17, 2020 05:50 PM IST On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a moratorium on the troubled private sector lender, including capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor. According to Kumar, only one-third of the bank's customers, who could have withdrawn the funds during the moratorium period, have withdrawn money to the extent of Rs 50,000. Under the scheme, Yes Bank has received over Rs 10,000 crore from eight financial institutions, including Rs 6,050 crore from SBI.