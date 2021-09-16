Abhay Bhutada denies allegations against him, says transactions are genuine and legitimate

After Poonawalla Fincorp managing director Abhay Bhutada stepped down from the company on Thursday, he claimed that his transactions with the entities are genuine and legitimate.

He said, "I will come out clean very soon and I have not shared any UPSI with anyone. Ready to provide all required clarification to authorities."

In his letter to the board of directors Bhutada said:

1. I am denying all allegations mentioned against me in the order.

2. I have not shared any unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) directly or indirectly to the entities mentioned in the order except the official discussion with entity no 2 who was working as an advisor for the Acquisition transaction.

3. I have not received any kind of financial benefit directly or indirectly from the entities mentioned in the order.

4. My transactions with the entities mentioned in the order are genuine business transactions and legitimate in nature including few of the past transactions and I am ready to provide evidence regarding the same to the respective authorities.

He said he will take appropriate legal recourse.

Bhutada has resigned from the board with effect from September 16, 2021, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement. The board of directors of the company has accepted his resignation.

Sebi on Wednesday barred Bhutada and seven other entities from the securities market for insider trading in the shares of the company. The regulator also ordered impounding of wrongful gains worth over Rs 13 crore, through an interim order.