Aavishkaar Group raises Rs 260 crore from Dutch development bank FMO

The Aavishkaar Group, one of the largest impact platform across Asia and Africa, has raised Rs 260 crore from FMO, the Netherlands' entrepreneurial development bank.

The group plans to utilise the investment to strengthen its ownership in its debt platforms and expand its business in Africa and South-East Asia.

Commenting on the investment, Peter van Mierlo, the chief executive officer of FMO said, "With this investment into the group, we hope to help the Aavishkaar Group reduce the vulnerability of India’s, South East Asia’s and Africa’s low-income population. We have seen their enterprise-based development approach work as limited partners in the Aavishkaar capital side and now along with Triodos, Shell Foundation and TIAA/Nuveen we will be part of the journey of the entire Group."