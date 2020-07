The Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done till March 31, 2021, the Income Tax (I-T) department said on Monday.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines," it added. The previous deadline for linking the two was June 30, 2020.

People can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to link the two.

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

Users should note that while I-T returns can also be filed without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.