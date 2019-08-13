Finance
Aadhaar enabled transactions cross 20 crore milestone on NPCI platform during July
Updated : August 13, 2019 09:53 AM IST
AePS is a bank-led model which allows basic interoperable banking transactions at the point of sale (PoS or MicroATM) through the business correspondent of any bank by using Aadhaar authentication.
In July 2019, the transaction count of AePS stood at 220.18 million with transaction value Rs 9,685.35 crore.
A total of 6.65 crore Indian citizens availed banking services through AePS platform in July, it said.
