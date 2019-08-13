#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Aadhaar enabled transactions cross 20 crore milestone on NPCI platform during July

Updated : August 13, 2019 09:53 AM IST

AePS is a bank-led model which allows basic interoperable banking transactions at the point of sale (PoS or MicroATM) through the business correspondent of any bank by using Aadhaar authentication.
In July 2019, the transaction count of AePS stood at 220.18 million with transaction value Rs 9,685.35 crore.
A total of 6.65 crore Indian citizens availed banking services through AePS platform in July, it said.
Aadhaar enabled transactions cross 20 crore milestone on NPCI platform during July
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV