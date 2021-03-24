A year after lockdown borrowers positive about opting personal loans, says survey Updated : March 24, 2021 12:44 PM IST While Delhi NCR saw the maximum number of loan applications, there has also been a 38 percent increase in loan applications from Tier 2 cities. Due to a decline in luxury expenditure, loan applications from Tier 1 cities saw a muted demand. Published : March 24, 2021 12:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply