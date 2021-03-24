A year after lockdown borrowers positive about opting personal loans, says survey

Around 25 percent of borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own business, while 18 percent of borrowers opted for a loan to manage their medical expenses and 17 percent of borrowers opted for a loan to either buy a 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicle, largely due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant social and economic impact.

These were some of the significant findings of the 'Borrower Pulse Report' by IndiaLends — a new-age digital lending platform to understand the borrower sentiments since the country went into lockdown a year ago. The nationwide study was based on data collected from over 1,50,000 borrowers belonging to the age group of 21-55 years, from Tier 1 and 2 cities, during the period 25th March 2020 to 20th March 2021.

While Delhi NCR saw the maximum number of loan applications, there has also been a 38 percent increase in loan applications from Tier 2 cities. Due to a decline in luxury expenditure, loan applications from Tier 1 cities saw a muted demand.

In Mumbai, 27 percent of the borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own business; while 15 percent of borrowers opted for a loan to purchase electronic gadgets like laptops, tablets, etc, given the shift to remote working culture.

Delhi witnessed 31 percent loan applications for the purchase of household durables like washing machines and dishwashers; while 25 percent of applications were for medical expenses owing to the pandemic.

28 percent of loan applications received in Bengaluru were for the purchase of electronic gadgets, followed by 12 percent applications were for upskilling courses which point out the fact that a lot of people utilized their free time to upskill or upgrade themselves.

In Chennai, 19 percent of loan applications were for purchasing 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicles; while 17 percent of borrowers opted for loans to purchase electronic gadgets like Smart TVs, laptops, etc.

In Hyderabad, 20 percent of borrowers opted for personal loans to cover their medical expenses whereas 15 percent of the loan applications were for upskilling courses

IndiaLends Founder and CEO, Gaurav Chopra said, “COVID-19 and the pandemic induced financial constraints made the last 12 months one of the most challenging times of our lives. The economic downturn coupled with job losses dealt a big blow to many across the country. However, as IndiaLends’ Borrower Pulse Report suggests, a strong sense of resilience was shown by millennials deciding to take complete control of their financial future. The entrepreneurial spirit showcased by such a large percentage of our borrowers who opted for starting their own businesses during the pandemic is a positive development. Our study makes me optimistic about a faster post-pandemic economic turnaround.”

Interestingly, Tier-2 cities consisted of 54 percent of loan applications as compared to 46 percent from Tier 1 cities. The tier 2 cities with maximum loan applications were Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore and Kochi, the report said.

Among other key findings of the survey, wedding and travel expenses saw a dip in percentage, thus confirming the fact that the younger population is now considering low-key weddings and budget-friendly travel options.