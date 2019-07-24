Business
83 Look Out Circulars issued against bank defaulters
Updated : July 24, 2019 04:58 PM IST
In a bid to prevent economic offenders from flying out of the country, the government had empowered top executives of public sector banks to seek the Circulars against wilful loan defaulters.
