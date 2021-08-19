7th Pay Commission: DA hiked for these state govt employees; full list here

After a long wait, state governments across the country are gradually rolling out Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees. The Centre increased the DA from 17 percent to 28 percent. Since the declaration by the Centre, a few states throughout India followed suit.

The current decision will benefit almost 48 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retirees.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had earlier said that the new DA and DR rates will take effect (retrospectively) from July 2021 and would cost the government Rs 34,401 crore a year. It must be noted that the government will not pay any arrears of DA from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Also Read:

Bihar and Himachal Pradesh are the latest states to announce the DA hikes. On August 15, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an 11 percent increase in DA. On the same day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced six percent additional DA for state government employees and pensioners, retrospectively effective from July 1.

Meanwhile, Assam government announced DA hikes and also promised to provide one lakh government jobs by March 2022. Besides state governments, PSU banks also increased DA for employees by 2.1 percent to 27.79 percent. The increment will be effective from August to October quarter.

Here are the other states that have announced an increase in the DA for government employees:

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

The Yogi government directed the finance department to draw up a plan to increase DA, in line with the decision taken by the Centre last month. The DA revision has been withheld since January 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir

The state has revised the DA and DR benefits for government employees, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2021.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand government hiked Dearness Allowance for employees from 17 percent to 28 percent, effective from July 1.

Haryana

The state increased DA by 11 percent for the government employees to 28 percent, with a possibility of another increment of three percent later this year.

Karnataka

The state increased DA from 11.25 percent to 21.5 percent.

Rajasthan

The state increased DA by 11 percent to 28 percent, up from the previous 17 percent. It has also hiked house rent allowance of government employees up to two percent.

In a separate development, the central government clarified that the children of employees covered under the Central Civil Services (CCS-Pension), 1972 Rules, can get two family pensions up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The government increased the family pensions upper ceiling from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month in February 2021.