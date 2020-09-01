Finance 75% entities that availed moratorium are sub-investment grade, says CRISIL Updated : September 01, 2020 11:17 AM IST Three out of four entities that availed of a moratorium, or the six-month loan repayment holiday allowed by Reserve Bank, are below investment grade, a study by CRISIL showed. The rating agency has based the analysis on data collated from over 2,300 non-financial companies from its rated portfolio that have sought moratorium. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply