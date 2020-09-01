75% entities that availed moratorium are sub-investment grade, says CRISIL

Three out of four entities that availed the moratorium, or the six-month loan repayment holiday allowed by Reserve Bank, are below investment grade, a study by CRISIL showed. The rating agency has based the analysis on data collated from over 2,300 non-financial companies from its rated portfolio that have sought moratorium.

These sub-investment grade companies that sought the repayment relief were grappling with a slowing economy before the pandemic hit, the report said.

“The severely curtailed business activity that followed in the first quarter of this fiscal had cramped cash flows, so the moratorium came as a big relief,” said CRISIL.

The remaining 25 percent of the companies took recourse to the moratorium to build a liquidity cushion for exigencies in the near term, the report said.

Subodh Rai, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings said, “Companies in sectors impacted the most by the pandemic have been the keenest to avail of the moratorium. While every sector has been affected by the dislocations stemming from the pandemic, the majority of those with lower resilience have availed of the moratorium. Few among the more-resilient ones have done so.”

As per the report, every fifth company is highly impacted by sectors such as gems and jewelry, hotel, auto components, automobile dealers, power (power utilities, independent power producers and energy traders), packaging, and capital goods and components availed of the moratorium.

On the other hand, only one in ten did from less-impacted sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, FMCG, secondary steel and agriculture, CRISIL’s study showed.

The agency also found that companies availing of the moratorium in the mid-corporate segment, with turnover between Rs 300-1,500 crore, was three times more than those in the Rs 1,500 crore and above turnover range.

The six-month moratorium was first announced by RBI in March to help borrowers impacted by the pandemic induced hit to economic activity. It ended on August 31, and borrowers are now expected to start repaying their loans.

“While the moratorium comes to an end today and banks are allowed to restructure the loans as per the revised restructuring guidelines, restructuring will only increase the opacity of P&L and balance sheet and might not reflect the true nature of the books in the near term,” Suresh Ganapathy, Research Analyst at Macquarie Capital said.