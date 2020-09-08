  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

72% of corporate sector debt impacted by COVID-19: KV Kamath report

Updated : September 08, 2020 04:24 PM IST

The expert committee in its report noted, "COVID-19 pandemic has affected the best of companies. These businesses were otherwise viable under pre-COVID scenario."
"A segmented approach of bucketing these accounts under mild, moderate and severe stress, may ensure quick turnaround," it said.
72% of corporate sector debt impacted by COVID-19: KV Kamath report

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement