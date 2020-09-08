Finance 72% of corporate sector debt impacted by COVID-19: KV Kamath report Updated : September 08, 2020 04:24 PM IST The expert committee in its report noted, "COVID-19 pandemic has affected the best of companies. These businesses were otherwise viable under pre-COVID scenario." "A segmented approach of bucketing these accounts under mild, moderate and severe stress, may ensure quick turnaround," it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply