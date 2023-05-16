70% MSMEs witness 50% sales via UPI

The study is based on NeoGrowth's customer data set of 3,000 retailers along with a survey of 1,000 retailers across India. The study covered the digital payments adoption behaviour of Indian retailers across 25 plus cities and 70 plus industry segments.

While 90 percent of the retailers pay suppliers digitally, 70 percent of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) say that half of these payments are via United Payments Interface (UPI). 7 out of 10 retailers surveyed across India feel that over half of their sales will be via UPI in the next three years. This was the finding of the latest study titled ‘Decoding Digital Payments: A Retailer Perspective’, released by NeoGrowth, an MSME-focused digital lender in India.

The study is based on NeoGrowth's customer data set of 3,000 retailers along with a survey of 1,000 retailers across India. The study covered the digital payments adoption behaviour of Indian retailers across 25 plus cities and 70 plus industry segments.

Another key finding of the survey was UPI’s higher adoption vis-à-vis other digital payments like cards and online banking. The report also suggests that customers today prefer making on-the-go purchases using digital payment methods and are more likely to buy from retailers who offer digital payment options. The study indicates that retailers are also increasingly favouring digital transactions, with UPI being their preferred mode due to the convenience it offers to customers and the speed of payment receipt for retailers.

“There has been a remarkable adoption of digital payments among retailers in India. MSME retailers are increasingly recognising the benefit of using digital payments in their business driven by ease of use and customer convenience. UPI is spearheading the adoption of digital payments among retailers by ticking all the right boxes. Digital payments are a powerful tool to extend credit to underserved and unserved retailers. We are confident that the Indian retail landscape is well-positioned for a bright and prosperous future,” said Arun Nayyar, Managing Director and CEO atNeoGrowth.

The trend can be seen across major Indian cities, with retailers in Bengaluru seeing a 14 percent increase in the share of UPI among their digital transactions, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad at 13 percent each compared to pre-COVID levels. Smaller cities only experienced a 4 percent increase. The FMCG and retail segment witnessed a 14 percent increase in UPI transactions, followed by Food & Beverage at 12 percent and Fashion & Lifestyle at 9 percent.

Compared to this sharp spike in UPI transactions, card transactions have experienced a decrease of around 12 percent across industry segments and approximately 16 percent across different locations. The ongoing trend of consumers adopting contactless payment methods, which gained momentum during the pandemic, has been a key contributor to this decline in card usage. The majority of retailers prefer UPI over other payment methods.

The report also suggests that more than 50 percent of the surveyed retailers said that by adopting digital payment modes, they have seen an uptick in their sales and an improved buying experience for the customer. About 40 percent of retailers have also stated that digital payments have helped them attract new consumers. Instant receipt of payments and convenience to customers were the top motivators for retailers to use digital payments, according to the report.

