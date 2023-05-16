70% MSMEs witness 50% sales via UPI

The study is based on NeoGrowth's customer data set of 3,000 retailers along with a survey of 1,000 retailers across India. The study covered the digital payments adoption behaviour of Indian retailers across 25 plus cities and 70 plus industry segments.

While 90 percent of the retailers pay suppliers digitally, 70 percent of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) say that half of these payments are via United Payments Interface (UPI). 7 out of 10 retailers surveyed across India feel that over half of their sales will be via UPI in the next three years. This was the finding of the latest study titled ‘Decoding Digital Payments: A Retailer Perspective’, released by NeoGrowth, an MSME-focused digital lender in India.

The study is based on NeoGrowth's customer data set of 3,000 retailers along with a survey of 1,000 retailers across India. The study covered the digital payments adoption behaviour of Indian retailers across 25 plus cities and 70 plus industry segments.

Another key finding of the survey was UPI’s higher adoption vis-à-vis other digital payments like cards and online banking. The report also suggests that customers today prefer making on-the-go purchases using digital payment methods and are more likely to buy from retailers who offer digital payment options. The study indicates that retailers are also increasingly favouring digital transactions, with UPI being their preferred mode due to the convenience it offers to customers and the speed of payment receipt for retailers.