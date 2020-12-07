Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
68% of borrowers unaware of CIBIL score, reveals survey

Updated : December 07, 2020 01:11 PM IST

A research conducted by Home Credit India revealed that only 52 percent of the borrowers understand what a CIBIL score is and its importance. 
The research was done across 7 cities to understand the levels of financial literacy amongst the borrowers.
