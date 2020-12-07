Finance 68% of borrowers unaware of CIBIL score, reveals survey Updated : December 07, 2020 01:11 PM IST A research conducted by Home Credit India revealed that only 52 percent of the borrowers understand what a CIBIL score is and its importance. The research was done across 7 cities to understand the levels of financial literacy amongst the borrowers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.