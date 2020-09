As many as 65 percent of respondents to a recent survey claimed that the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has had a negative impact on their income. The survey was conducted by Paisabazaar, an online lending marketplace, among 8,616 participants in a 24-57 age group across 37 cities. The participants had a debt of at least Rs one lakh.

The survey found that 86 percent of the self-employed customers saw incomes adversely impacted during the lockdown, and 25 percent claimed their income had come down to zero.

On the other hand, salaried customers, though highly affected, were impacted less than the self-employed. The report claimed 44 percent of the salaried respondents said their salary had not been negatively affected, another 30 percent said their salary has been reduced by more than half. 12 percent salaried customers reported complete loss of salary due to job loss, Paisabazaar said.

56 percent of the respondents to the survey had availed moratorium on loan repayments from their banks, NBFCs. The report said that 23 percent of those who availed moratorium had also reported they had no negative income disruption during this period. “This could be a result of a cautious approach being followed by many to preserve funds for an uncertain future or plain lack of awareness about the accrual of interest cost on availing loan moratorium facility,” it said.