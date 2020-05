Fintech firm 5paisa.com on Thursday launched a peer-to-peer lending platform named 5paisa Loans where one can lend between Rs 500 and Rs 50 lakh to multiple borrowers at an interest rate as high as 36 percent per annum.

5paisa Loans, a registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India, aims to solve short-term cash requirements of borrowers from all walks of life, while giving an opportunity to lenders to earn on their idle money, the company said in a release.

The company claims that lending on 5paisa Loans is completely paperless, diversified, less risky, transparent and digital.

5paisa Loans screens every borrower coming on its platform with more than 100 variable data points like age, location, earnings, previous loan history, social profile, expenditure, etc and present the information through a Unified Score for lenders to choose from.

Therefore, rather than lending to an individual borrower, the platform enables lending to a portfolio of borrowers, thereby, reducing risk and diversifying investment. With this a lender can lend money to multiple borrowers with different scores and earn fixed monthly returns, the company said.

“Our AI and tech driven credit underwriting approach, portfolio way of offering is unique in the industry. We expect our platform will in small-way help to meet consenting borrowers and lenders to fulfil each others’ needs during the unfortunate Covid19 outbreak,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com.