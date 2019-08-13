Finance
52% banks report fall in bad loans in January-June: Survey
Updated : August 13, 2019 01:36 PM IST
According to the survey, 52 percent of the respondent banks reported a fall in NPAs, significantly lower than 43 percent in the previous round.
Infrastructure, metals and engineering goods were key contributors to the bad debt.
