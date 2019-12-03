51 Indian economic offenders owe government Rs 17,900 crore

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that 51 absconders, who have fled the country, collectively owe Rs 17,900 crore.

In a written reply to a question on "fugitive economic offenders" in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur provided the information.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has reported that as on date, 51 absconders and proclaimed offenders in 66 cases are known to have left for other countries. Further, the CBI has reported that the total amount defrauded by the accused persons in these cases comes to Rs 17,947.11 crore (approximately)," the minister said.

"As reported by the department of financial services, the expected losses on stressed loans, not provided earlier under flexibility given to restructuring loans, were reclassified as NPAs and provided for. "Public sector banks initiated cleaning up by recognising NPAs and provided for expected losses," the minister said.

He added that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI had filed applications in respect of these cases in the competent courts and the proceedings were either under investigation or trial.

Thakur said the CBI was "processing" 51 extradition requests that were pending at various stages in respect of proclaimed offenders and absconders.