50th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: 4 states oppose bringing GSTN under PMLA, says Delhi Finance Minister

It is important to note that GST on cement was expected to be taken up in the 49th Council meeting in February, but was not discussed. GST on cement is unlikely to be on the agenda in this meeting.
The GST Council is currently focusing on establishing a comprehensive plan for the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) during its meeting.
In other issues, it is possible to form a committee to give ITC on steel scrap under RCM (Reverse Charges Mechanism). Steel companies are facing difficulty in claiming ITC on steel scrap. There will be a discussion in the Council to finalise the constitution of the GST Tribunal.
During the last meeting, the finance minister also spoke about the GoM report on online gaming and said that the report has been submitted but the chair of the GoM - Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma could not attend the meeting due to state elections.
"It is not appropriate to discuss the report without him so we decided to wait on it," the minister said.
Online gaming, casino and horse racing are also likely to be discussed once again. There was no consensus by the Group of Ministers (GoM) regarding the imposition of 28 percent GST.
Finance ministers of states including Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu raise the issue of bringing GSTN under PMLA says Delhi GST representative.
In the meeting, clarification can come on imposing 22 percent cess on SUVs and MUVs. SUVs longer than 4 meters, with engines of 1500 CC capacity will be considered. With this, cars with 170 mm ground clearance can be brought into the SUV category. Cars that meet all these parameters will attract 22 per cent cess.
Discussions on having five percent GST on food and beverages available in cinema halls are possible. At present, GST up to 18 percent has to be paid on the lines of AC restaurant. At the same time, approval can be given to pay five percent GST on the lines of Take Away.
During the last GST Council Meeting held in February, rates on Rab or liquid jaggery were cut to nil from 18 percent earlier if sold in loose form. In case it is pre-packaged, the rate was cut to five percent. Rates on pencil sharpeners were also cut to 12 percent from 18 percent earlier.