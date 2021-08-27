5 ways through which new-age fintech companies can bring financial inclusion

Lack of access to financial services is a common problem that is significantly hampering a large section of the population across the globe. However, the challenges faced vary from one economy to another, with a significant variation among developed and developing nations.

Over time, financial inclusion in India has witnessed a noteworthy improvement with the boost in the Indian fintech Sector. Fintech companies having an investment worth $5.7 billion (from 2014-2018) in India are making their presence felt by helping with financial inclusion powered by robust technology and essential financial solutions.

How fintech companies can help create financial inclusion:

Higher reach:

In developing nations, many small businesses and consumers fail to gain access to credit. This is because they do not fulfill the requirements established by banks. However, fintech companies have widened access to financial services through their higher reach. It is now easier to gain a credit-worthy borrower digitally. The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Big Data is helping fintech companies tap into a larger segment of the population. And doing so while looking for customer-friendly credit services.

However, fintech companies should help their semi-educated and uneducated customers through easy onboarding. This can be accomplished by making small changes like offering the app in various vernaculars, assisting while onboarding with a kiosk, or sharing onboarding videos. Any service with a personal touch making it easier for the borrowers to reach out to the service provider will help in increased financial inclusiveness.

Educating consumers: When it comes to availing financial services, education becomes of prime importance. More so, when a majority of the Indian population are uneducated or semi-educated consumers.

Fintech companies should use various tools and services to educate the borrowers about the different financing options available. Financial illiteracy is the foremost challenge that fintech companies need to tackle. Most borrowers rush to their family, friends, or even loan sharks to fulfill their credit requirements. Thus, awareness about qualifying for loans will effectively drive the segment.

Easy qualifying norms: India stack turns out to be the biggest boon for Indian fintech companies. Traditional banks and financial institutions depend majorly on an individual’s credit score for lending purposes, leaving a massive chunk of the population out of the bracket. The arduous qualifying norms set by traditional banks and financial institutions reduce the access to credit services for many borrowers.

This is where the digital lenders are driving the tide and are changing the lending game. Certain fintech companies work beyond the standard qualifying norms like the credit score by leveraging modern fintech solutions enabling credit access to all, including the underprivileged and un-served segment. These easy qualifying norms by fintech organizations can go a long way in the financial inclusion process in India.

Easy to trust or use of biometry: When it comes to financial borrowings, trust plays a key role both for the lender and the borrower. Globally, banking is getting more digitalized in order to prevent identity theft and the lengthy and inconvenient banking process. However, most of the users are skeptical about making online payments out of fear of money loss. Biometric technology is playing a crucial role. Both the financial institution and customers benefit from biometric technology in banking since it is faster, more efficient, and more reliable. It ensures the greatest level of authentication security feasible when it comes to preserving consumer data and preventing it from being compromised or lost, there is no room for error.

Innovation: As Incubators/innovation labs promote fledgling financial inclusion ideas, these labs can inspire students and entrepreneurs that require early-stage coaching. These also cooperate with educational institutions and corporations as financial innovation encourages financial inclusivity. The goal is to push a united effort to drive the financial inclusion agenda. To achieve this agenda on a larger scale, authorities must strike the correct balance between encouraging fintech innovations that assist the Unbanked and SMEs while also ensuring that the financial system remains stable.

In conclusion, India has made significant progress in terms of financial inclusion. In recent years, the number of Indians having bank accounts has increased, and are gradually making their presence felt; as the Government of India (GoI) works to provide financial services to the underbanked portion of the population.

India is currently working to improve financial inclusion in order to provide financial services to the unbanked and to provide a stable environment for fintech companies to operate. Moreover, the Indian fintech sector, which is currently valued at $31 billion, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22 percent by 2025 as the fintech companies are doing a commendable job in order to bring financial inclusiveness.

The author, Ajeet Kumar Singh, is Founder Director, MD, and CEO at Save Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The views expressed are personal